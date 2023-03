Duson police and fire and Acadian Ambulance are on the scene of a three vehicle crash that took place on LA 343 (S Richfield Road) between Cameron and Hanks Road in Duson.

According to Chief Kip A. Judice, minor injuries were reported

The above mentioned portion of the roadway will remain closed until the roadway can be cleared, officials say.

Authorities are asking that motorists avoid this area for the next hour.