Three shot on Interstate; investigation underway

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a shooting incident which occurred Sunday morning at approximately 5:30 am on Interstate 10, east bound near mile marker 85/86.

The victims were traveling to the Lafayette area after leaving an all night establishment on West Second Street in Crowley, deputies say.

The investigation reveals that the suspect vehicle pulled on side of the victims vehicle and fired multiple rounds into the vehicle; all three occupants were wounded.

The victims were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions have not been updated at this time.

As detectives continue this investigation, it is believed that this is not a road rage incident.

