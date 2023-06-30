Three people arrested after deputy held hostage

Three people were booked after a deputy was held hostage this week.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputy was following up on a criminal investigation on Tuesday when a resident approached him with a gun, disarmed the deputy and held him against his will for almost an hour.

The Louisiana State Police Tactical Response Unit and the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Unit worked together to locate and arrest suspects involved in this crime.

Once everyone was in custody a search warrant was served on the house.

During this search over 25 weapons were recovered and items were located that are believed to be potentially an explosive device.

"Our number one goal was achieved early on and that was the safety of the deputy affected. Our secondary goal was to arrest suspects in this case without incident. That was achieved with the partnership with the Louisiana State Police," stated Sheriff KP Gibson.

Tyson Perry, 40 of Eunice. He was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault of a peace officer, aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment, disarming a peace officer.

Laurie Vasseur, 39 of Eunice. She was charged with principal to disarming a peace officer, principal to aggravated Kidnapping, principal to false imprisonment and principal to aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Seth Vuillemont, 39 of Eunice. He was charged with principal to disarming a peace officer, principal to aggravated kidnapping, principal to false imprisonment, principal to aggravated assault of a peace officer and sex offender registration violations.

Please note this is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be filed, the sheriff said.