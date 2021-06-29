Watch
Three O'Clock Project holding weekly food distribution in Acadia Parish

CROWLEY, La. — The Acadia Parish School System, Revolution Foods and the Three O'Clock Project have teamed up to provide grab-and-go meals.

Meals are free for all children under the age of 18 in Acadia Parish.

Starting Friday, July 2 through Aug. 13, a week's worth of meals will be available in a single weekly pick-up. Each child will receive five breakfasts and five lunches to last them throughout the week.

Food will be distributed from 12 - 1:30 p.m. on Fridays at the following locations:

  • Church Point Elementary, 415 E. Lougarre St., Church Point
  • Estherwood Elementary, 214 Jefferson Ave., Estherwood
  • Iota Elementary, 470 W Kennedy Ave., Iota
  • North Crowley Elementary, 820 W. 15th St., Crowley
  • South Rayne Elementary, 101 E. Branche St., Rayne

