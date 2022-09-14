Three men wanted in Rayne for juvenile involved shooting

The Rayne Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at a business on Crandall Avenue in Crowley.

Authorities say two juveniles were shot and transported to area hospitals where they were released after treatment.

Police are looking for three men in connection to the shooting incident.

Detectives with the Rayne Police Department obtained arrest warrants for Darius Senegal, 21, of Rayne, Chasten Blake Carrier, 22, of Church Point and Deante Carrier, 24 of Rayne for attempted first degree murder.

Chief Stelly stated the investigation determined the likely motive for the shooting was retaliation for a January 2022 shooting in Crowley where Darius Senegal was the alleged victim.

Anyone with information on the suspects location can call 337-789-TIPS and be eligible for an award.

