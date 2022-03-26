Three injured in Crowley shooting

Three people were injured during an overnight shooting in Crolwey.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said that details were limited on the incident.

Officers responded on March 25 to the 700 block of West 10th street.

Three men were reportedly shot and transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries.

Broussard said more information will be provided when it becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel