Three arrested in June 7 Church Point shooting

Three people have been booked into jail in connection with a June 7 shooting outside a business in Church Point.

The shooting happened in the 8800 block of the Church Point Highway.

Investigators determined that several people were in a business, walked out and had some sort of exchange of words. One of the people pulled out a gun and started shooting at the other, and that person pulled out a gun and fired back.

At least four people were in harm's way while the guns were being fired, deputies say.

Davante Mikle, 22, of Lafayette, was booked with four counts attempted first-degree murder. He was arrested on a warrant and booked into the Acadia Parish jail.

Two others are accused of helping him.

Destron Goodwin, 18, of Church Point and Anna Landry, 34, of Crowley were booked with four counts principal to attempted first-degree murder. They were arrested on warrants and booked into the Acadia Parish jail.

Another person accused of being involved in this incident, Cameron Matte, 18 of Scott was issued a summons for a misdemeanor crime of Illegal Carrying of a Firearm.

This case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office, deputies say.

