Watch
NewsAcadia Parish

Actions

Third arrest made in fatal shooting of Rayne man

items.[0].image.alt
KATC News
Rayne Police arrest nine in drug distribution investigation
Posted at 3:02 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 16:02:14-04

A third arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting death of a Rayne man.

Police say the United States Marshal's Violent Crimes Task Force arrested 18-year-old Daylon Richard on Thursday at an Airbnb in Lafayette following a standoff.

Rayne Police detectives, with assistance from Lafayette Police and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant at the Airbnb residence and took custody of Richard for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Richard is being booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a second degree murder charge.

Two arrests were previously made in connection with the fatal shooting: Kaylor Alojawon Sinegal on August 2 and Edward Nickson on July 20. Both were also booked with second degree murder.

22-year-old Johnathan Dixon was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside of the King City Grocery Store on West Jeff Davis Avenue in Rayne on July 18.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.