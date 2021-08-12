Third arrest made in fatal shooting of Rayne man

A third arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting death of a Rayne man.

Police say the United States Marshal's Violent Crimes Task Force arrested 18-year-old Daylon Richard on Thursday at an Airbnb in Lafayette following a standoff.

Rayne Police detectives, with assistance from Lafayette Police and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant at the Airbnb residence and took custody of Richard for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Richard is being booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a second degree murder charge.

Two arrests were previously made in connection with the fatal shooting: Kaylor Alojawon Sinegal on August 2 and Edward Nickson on July 20. Both were also booked with second degree murder.

22-year-old Johnathan Dixon was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside of the King City Grocery Store on West Jeff Davis Avenue in Rayne on July 18.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel