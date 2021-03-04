Menu

The Mire-Branch water corporation lifts boil advisory

Courtesy of MGN Online
Posted at 3:22 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 16:22:56-05

The Mire-Branch Water Corporation announced Thursday that a water boil advisory in place has now been lifted.

The local boil advisory affected the following areas:

  • On Willow Cove from addresses 1010 to 1195
  • All of Virginia Rd
  • All of Waddy Ln
  • All of Estella Ln
  • All of Alamo Ln

Mire-Branch Water Corporation says that they have received cleared samples from DHH and no further action is necessary.
