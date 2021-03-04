The Mire-Branch water corporation lifts boil advisory

The Mire-Branch Water Corporation announced Thursday that a water boil advisory in place has now been lifted.

The local boil advisory affected the following areas:



On Willow Cove from addresses 1010 to 1195

All of Virginia Rd

All of Waddy Ln

All of Estella Ln

All of Alamo Ln

Mire-Branch Water Corporation says that they have received cleared samples from DHH and no further action is necessary.

