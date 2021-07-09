Texas man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Rayne gas station customer

A Texas man has been arrested, accused of robbing a person after flashing a weapn at a local gas station.

Rayne Police say that on Friday, July 9, at 7:47 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call from a local business regarding a robbery in progress.

Officers say a customer was pumping fuel when approached by a man, later identified as 43-year-old William Craig Albert of Houston, TX,.

Police say Albert asked for $5 but the customer told Albert he did not carry cash. Albert then allegedly lifted his shirt to show a pistol. Albert was quoted as saying, "you sure you don't have $5?"

In response, officers say the customer gave Albert cash.

Albert allegedly fled in his vehicle when officers arrived, police say. Officers pursued him to Scott where he surrendered without additional incident.

An airsoft replica Smith and Wesson pistol was located. Albert is alleged to have thrown that pistol from the vehicle during the pursuit.

He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on first-degree robbery and aggravated flight from an officer with a bond of $65,000.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel