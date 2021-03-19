Teens arrested following investigations into recent Church Point shootings

Several arrests have been made in connection with two recent shootings in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Church Point.

Police say three teens were arrested in connection to a March 6 drive-by shooting that injured one.

During their investigation, police say they recovered several 9 mm and 40 caliber casings at the scene.

The bullets, according to police, struck a residence, a parked car, and another vehicle where a female victim was hit.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released.

Police say that the vehicle used to conduct the shooting had been stolen in Crowley prior to the incident.

Two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old from Crolwey were developed as suspects and arrested.

The case has been turned over to the 15th Judicial District Attorneys Office

--

A 14-year-old was arrested on March 13 following a shooting which began as an altercation.

Police say officers were called to Martin Luther King Drive in response to a shots fired call.

According to the department, several juveniles fled the scene upon the arrival of officers.

During the incident, police say a 14-year-old pulled out a gun and fired it following an altercation. No one was injured, they say.

Evidence was obtained and the juvenile was booked on a charge of Felony Illegal Discharging of a Firearm where human life is endangered.

The case has also been submitted to the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

------------------------------------------------------------

