Teenager shot in Crowley

Investigators with the Crowley Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning.

Detectives were called to Ochsner Acadia General at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday to investigate a gunshot wound.

The victim was a 17-year-old boy who had been shot once and was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, it is believed that the shooting happened near the 700 block of West 10th Street. They know that multiple shots were fired in the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Acadia Crime Stoppers at (337) 789-8477 or Crowley Police at (337) 788-4114