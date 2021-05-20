Suspect arrested in July 2020 shooting in Crowley

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a July 2020 shooting in the Westwood Subdivision in Crowley.

Police say that Kyshawn Williams was arrested for five counts of attempted second degree murder for a shooting that occurred on July 3, 2020.

According to police in that incident four armed shooters entered the neighborhood openly wielding large firearms. They received return fire, which police say likely saved the lives of thirteen young children playing in the open area where the round were being fired.

Three suspects that were already arrested in connection with this shooting. Those included Deandre Felix, Clifford Robinson Jr, and Wesley Yokum Jr.

Crowley Police say all four of them are associated with the gang known as RVC (Rhone Village Crew).

Keyshawn Williams was previously arrested and indicted in the August 2020 death of Vontre Phillips.

