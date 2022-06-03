State Police investigating two fatal crashes in Acadia Parish, one involving a pedestrian

State Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes in Acadia Parish, one involving a pedestrian.

Troopers say on June 3, 2022, shortly after midnight, they were notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on I-10 about 2 miles west of Louisiana Highway 91. The crash claimed the life of an individual whose name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin, they say.

The preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle was traveling west on I-10 West in the left lane while a Freightliner was traveling in the right lane. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left, struck a guardrail, and began to rotate. The vehicle reentered I-10 into the path of the Freightliner and was struck.

The driver of the vehicle, who troopers say was not restrained, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

Toxicology samples were collected from both drivers for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

The second fatal crash happened in Church Point just before 3:00 am on LA Hwy 95 near Wikoff Cove Drive.

State Police say they were notified of a body in the roadway. The person was identified as 46-year-old Kevin Lejeune of Crowley.

Troopers say Lejeune was struck by a vehicle that was traveling on LA Hwy 95. Troopers are currently working to identify a possible suspect vehicle.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at 337-262-5880.

