State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Rayne

RAYNE, La. — An officer-involved shooting that occurred overnight in the city limits of Rayne is being investigated by Louisiana State Police.

On September 7, 2023, at about 11:45 pm, the Rayne Police Department requested the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations to investigate an officer-involved shooting in the 1000 block of East Jefferson Davis Avenue.

Following an initial report of a subject firing a weapon in the area, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire, a subject was shot and transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, according to TFC Thomas Gossen.

No officers were injured in the incident.

This is an active scene. State Police are advising motorists to use alternate routes around the area to allow for the movement of emergency vehicles and investigative personnel.

Anyone with information and/or pictures/videos is urged to share them with LSP detectives at 337-332-8080.

In addition to the above option, citizens may anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.