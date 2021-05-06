Some residents of Church Point under boil order

A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents of Church Point.

Water Superintendent Jonathan Murphy says that as a precaution some residents were placed under a boil advisory on May 6 until further notice.

Those streets include:

North Beaugh, East Plaquemine, Jack, North Ethel, North Sylvia, East Rosella, North Huckaby, North Louis, North Moss, North Joel, Labbie, North Brasseaux, Lena, Hamilton, Delahoussaye, Saint Jude, North Franques, North Barousse, Leonie.

