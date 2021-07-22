Some Mire residents under boil water advisory

A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents in Mire.

Mire Branch Water Corporation had to perform an emergency line repair on Arceneaux Circle and water had to be shut off for the following areas: Arceneaux Circle, Sylvia Loop, and Hazel Dr.

As a precaution, a boil water advisory has been issued for those areas

Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before using it for drinking or cooking.

