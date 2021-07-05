Watch
NewsAcadia Parish

Actions

Some customers of Egan Water to experience water fluctuations on Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of MGN Online
Water
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 15:11:27-04

Egan Water customers may experience a fluctuation in pressure on Tuesday as the water system conducts a water transfer.

Officials say work will begin at 10:30 am on Tuesday, July 6.

Customers in Lyons Point, Morse, and Mermentau may experience changes in water pressure during the work.

A boil water advisory has already been issued for the area.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.