Some customers of Egan Water to experience water fluctuations on Tuesday

Egan Water customers may experience a fluctuation in pressure on Tuesday as the water system conducts a water transfer.
Officials say work will begin at 10:30 am on Tuesday, July 6.
Customers in Lyons Point, Morse, and Mermentau may experience changes in water pressure during the work.
A boil water advisory has already been issued for the area.
