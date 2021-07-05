Some customers of Egan Water to experience water fluctuations on Tuesday

Egan Water customers may experience a fluctuation in pressure on Tuesday as the water system conducts a water transfer.

Officials say work will begin at 10:30 am on Tuesday, July 6.

Customers in Lyons Point, Morse, and Mermentau may experience changes in water pressure during the work.

A boil water advisory has already been issued for the area.

