Some Crowley residents under a boil water advisory

Boil Water Advisory
boil advisory
Posted at 5:52 PM, Aug 31, 2021
North of Crowley is under a boil water advisory for customers who live on Hwy 98 between Providence Hwy and Bayou Plaquimne.

DHH requests customers to bring water to a boil for one full minute before consuming.

