Some Crowley residents under a boil water advisory

North of Crowley is under a boil water advisory for customers who live on Hwy 98 between Providence Hwy and Bayou Plaquimne.

DHH requests customers to bring water to a boil for one full minute before consuming.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel