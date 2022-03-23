Sex offenders wanted for failing to register

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Unit is asking for the public’s assistance with locating three fugitives:

Eric Joseph Cormier, Jr., 56, is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s 5’7” in height and weighs 180 lbs. His last known address is 805 W. Bernard St. in Rayne. Cormier is wanted for Failure to Register as a Tier 3 Sex Offender.

Jonathan Glenn Regan, 44, is a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes. He’s 5’10” in height and weighs 205 lbs. His last known address is 151 J. W. Lane, Lot 9, in Rayne. Regan is wanted for Failure to Register as a Tier 2 Sex Offender.

Daniel Hoffpauir, 65, is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He’s 5’8” in height and weighs 135 lbs. His last known address is 1320 E. Cedar St., in Crowley. Hoffpauir is wanted for Failure to Register as a Tier 1 Sex Offender.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these sex offenders, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPs or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.