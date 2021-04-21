Several juveniles arrested in connection with recent Church Point shootings

Church Point Police have arrested several juveniles in connection with recent shootings in the town.

According to police chief Dale Thibodeaux, several cases were investigated in a joint effort between the Church Point Police Department and the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office. Those cases were presented to the Acadia Parish Grand Jury, and Thibodeaux said indictments were found on several juveniles involved in the shootings.

The juveniles have been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail as adults, and Thibodeaux said they will also be prosecuted as such. Thibodeaux added that those arrested are from the Church Point, Rayne, and Crowley areas.

No further information is being released on the juveniles due to further investigations still ongoing.

Chief Thibodeaux added the following:

"We will not take any crime lightly in Church Point weather it be Adult or Juvenile crime. We will investigate every shots fired call we get to the best of our ability. I also want the public to know that when threats are made over any social media platform that puts lives in danger or a direct threat towards someone's life and evidence can be obtained to verify the threat we will investigate and prosecute these incidents to the fullest extent of the law. We are here for the safety of the Town of Church Point and ask all citizens if you see something say something please."

