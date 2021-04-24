Second head-on crash in a month on I-10 in Acadia Parish claims 2 lives

ACADIA PARISH, La. – A second head-on crash in a month on I-10 in Acadia Parish claimed two lives on Friday.

Shortly after 6:00 P.M., on April 23, 2021, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near mile marker 67 (east of Jennings) in Acadia Parish. The crash claimed the life of a driver and his passenger. The deceased have been identified as 79-year-old Hoa Minh Le of Henderson and 72-year-old Huynh Thi Tran of Amelia, according to a spokesperson for Troop I.

The preliminary investigation by State Police revealed a Ram pickup was traveling west on I-10 when the vehicle experienced a tire malfunction. The Ram entered the median and continued to travel westbound, partially into the eastbound lane. At the same time, a Nissan Frontier, being driven by Le was traveling east on I-10. Both drivers took evasive action to avoid the collision and veered into the median, the spokesperson stated. Upon doing so, the Ram collided head-on into the Nissan.

Despite being properly restrained, both Le and Tran suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Ram was properly restrained; he was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 21 fatal crashes resulting in 27 deaths in 2021.

