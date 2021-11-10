Scene clear following overnight house fire in Acadia Parish

A home is destroyed following an overnight fire in Acadia Parish.

Firefighters with the Mire Volunteer Fire Department say the scene is now clear at the home in the 8500 block of Grand Prairie Highway.

The roadway was closed as fire officials worked to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Officials say that no residents were home at the time of the fire.

The investigation has been turned over to the State Fire Marshals Office.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, MedExpress, Branch Volunteer Fire Department, and Louisiana State Fire Marshals Office assisted at the scene.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel