Watch
NewsAcadia Parish

Actions

Saturday morning accident on I-10 W one person ejected and two extracted

items.[0].image.alt
KATC photo
Crowley Police working overnight shooting
Posted at 10:34 AM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 11:34:01-04

Crowley Police and fire report that a major accident occurred on I-10 westbound near Exit 80.

Westbound lanes of I-10 were closed at around 8 A.M.

They say one person was ejected and two were extracted.

No additional information at this time, but they say more details will follow.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.