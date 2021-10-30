Saturday morning accident on I-10 W one person ejected and two extracted

Crowley Police and fire report that a major accident occurred on I-10 westbound near Exit 80.
Westbound lanes of I-10 were closed at around 8 A.M.
They say one person was ejected and two were extracted.
No additional information at this time, but they say more details will follow.
