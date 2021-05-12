Roof collapse closes Crowley Burger King

The roof of a Burger King restaurant in Crowley collapsed overnight.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard says the roof collapse occurred around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, May 11.

No one was injured in the collapse.

Broussard says a cause for the collapse is not known at this time.

The restaurant, located on N Parkerson Ave, is closed.

Photos posted on Facebook show some of the damage inside the restaurant.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel