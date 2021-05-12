Watch
Roof collapse closes Crowley Burger King

Posted at 8:19 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 09:40:48-04

The roof of a Burger King restaurant in Crowley collapsed overnight.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard says the roof collapse occurred around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, May 11.

No one was injured in the collapse.

Broussard says a cause for the collapse is not known at this time.

The restaurant, located on N Parkerson Ave, is closed.

Photos posted on Facebook show some of the damage inside the restaurant.

