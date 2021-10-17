Rice Festival wraps up

The 84th International Rice Festival wrapped up today.

The festival returned to Downtown Crowley after a hiatus courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This past year of confinement has been hard on numerous individuals and families, but we are resilient and ready to celebrate this October," said Gilles Piron, the festival's president, in a post on social media.

Last year's festival had originally been set for Oct. 15, 2020, but was canceled by the festival's board of director due to the state's guidelines during the pandemic. All positions including executive board, board of directors, queen and president remained in place.

This year, the Friday festivities were shut down early after a fight. But for family day on Sunday, the weather was perfect and festival-goers seemed to be having a great time.

Kerryana and Erica Richard were there, and were having a great time riding rides and, of course, eating the festival food.

"They have to know that rice was grown here, so you have to eat the food, you have to eat the food," Kerryana says.