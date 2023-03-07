Revitalization Grant application open for historic commercial property owners

Historic property and business owners in downtown Crowley can now apply for grant funds for rehabilitation of historic buildings. The Louisiana Main Street Program was one of nine projects nationwide to receive funding through the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program (HRSP). The National Park Service, which oversees the HRSP grants, awarded Louisiana Main Street $749,000 for the rehabilitation and revitalization of commercial buildings around the state.

Grant awards in the amount of $55,000 each will be given to owners or tenants of historic commercial buildings located within officially designated Louisiana Main Street districts. Property owners will be required to match the grant with $10,000 cash this year. The major priority of this grant is to help owners of buildings that are currently unoccupied or underoccupied. The intent is to get these buildings into a condition that they can once again be utilized as commercial structures in your district.

Grants are available for either interior or exterior rehabilitation projects. Exterior work must also be approved by the Crowley Historic District Commission. The state deadline for submitting a grant is April 15, 2023. All applications will be submitted online through the Submittable platform.

To be eligible for HRSP funds, a building must be located within a Louisiana Main Street district in a community with less than 50,000 population. The building must also be either individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places or a contributing element in a National Register Historic District. In addition, buildings that are eligible for either of these National Register designations but not currently designated can qualify.

All proposed rehabilitation work must comply with The Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation. This project is supported through a grant from the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program as administered by the National Park Service, Department of Interior. Grant applications, guidelines and the Crowley Main Street District map can also be viewed below or online on the Crowley Main Street website at CrowleyMainStreet.org.

For more information email Darlene Thibodeaux at info@crowleymainstreet.org.