Resident, dog recovering from Iota fire

A resident and their dog are recovering today from a fire that happened in Iota last night.

According to a post by the Iota Volunteer Fire Department, the fire happened on Oakwood Lane.

When firefighters arrived they found that two residents were ok, but a third had been removed from the house unconscious and suffering from burns. As the firefighters extinguished the fire and began going through the house, they found a dog in the house. The human occupant was stabilized by Acadian Ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

Firefighters worked on the dog, who recovered well enough to leave with family members.

"Last night's activities revealed how passionate and dedicated the men and women of the Iota VFD truly are," the post states. "We would like to recognize firefighter Mikeal Dartez, firefighter Kyndell Lee, Acadia Parish Fire District 4 Fire Chief Harral Johnson and Assistant Chief Drew Shaww Shaw for their efforts in patient care for the individuals on the fire scene, Assistant Chief Christopher LeDoux in locating the animal on his primary search, Fire Captain Chris Short Assistant Chief Anthony Fontenot and firefighter Jon Trahan for their efforts in the treatment of the dog. We would like to thank our firefighters from the Iota Volunteer Fire Department, Egan Volunteer Fire Department, Crowley Service Area Fire Protection District #11, Acadia Parish Fire District #4, Acadian Ambulance Services, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Iota Police Department and the Acadia Parish 911 center."

