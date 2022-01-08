Reserve officer gets bitten by dog after unsuccessful traffic stop, loses a piece of hip

A reserve officer with the Church Point Police Department was bitten by a dog while trying to chase a suspect on foot after an unsuccessful traffic stop.

The police department says the driver of that traffic stop fled the scene, and the reserve officer gave chase. During the chase, a dog bit the officer and had taken a chunk of meat from the officer's hip.

The suspect was apprehended, they say, and the officer was taken to Acadia St. Landry Hospital for medical treatment.

After persistence, police say the officer was finally brought into the hospital for treatment after the officer was made to sit outside for 15 minutes as he became weak from losing blood and being in intense pain.

The officer took 10 staples to the wound, and the dog was picked up by animal control because of the lack of a shot record, police say.

Church Point Police asks the public to keep the Reserve Officer in your prayers for a speedy recovery.

