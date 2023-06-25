Rayne woman dies in motorcycle crash

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A say a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA 1 near LA 943 in Ascension Parish has claimed the life of a Rayne woman.

Claudia Barraza, 47, died in the crash, troopers say.

The initial investigation revealed that Barraza was driving a 2019 Can-Am Ryker headed south on LA 1. For reasons still being investigated, Barraza ran off the road to the right, entered a ditch, and struck an embankment. The impact caused Barraza to be ejected from her motorcycle.

Although Barraza was wearing a DOT approved helmet, she sustained serious injuries in the crash. Barraza was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers say: Whether on motorcycle or in a vehicle, drivers should make good decisions while traveling on the roadway. Motorcyclists should practice safe and responsible operator behavior such as obeying speed limits, wearing a helmet, and never operating their motorcycle under any form of impairment. If motorists witness hazardous situations or possible impaired drivers, they may dial *LSP (*577) to be connected to the nearest Troop to report that activity.