Rayne woman dies in Hammond crash

A Tuesday morning crash on I-12 has claimed the life of a Rayne woman, troopers say.

State Police say Jaimie Wells, 35, of Rayne died in the crash.

Wells was driving west on Interstate 12 in Tangipahoa Parish at about 8 a.m. Tuesday when her vehicle struck the rear-end of an 18-wheeler. The impact caused her vehicle to overturn and Wells was ejected from the vehicle, troopers say.

Wells was not restrained at the time of the crash. She was transported to an area hospital, where she succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries. A toxicology sample was collected from Wells and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation, troopers say.

