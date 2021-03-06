Rayne water plant undergoing "much needed" upgrade

RAYNE, La. — The City of Rayne's water treatment plant is undergoing a system upgrade, which is leading to discoloration in the water that some residents are seeing, according to officials.

After receiving tips regarding the water quality in the city, KATC reached out to Mike Judice, the Water & Waste Superintendent for the City of Rayne, who said that the 60-year-old system is undergoing a $2.3 million "much needed" upgrade.

Part of the improvements is the replacement of the water treatment clarifier, which acts as a large filter where the water is treated by adding a polymer and lime. The process removes the iron and manganese from the water, Judice said.

Since officials had to bypass the clarifier, the city has no treatment except for chlorination. Therefore, Judice explained, the discoloration some residents are seeing is the naturally occurring iron in the water.

The Department of Health and Hospitals is aware of the project, and Judice says the water is safe. The city is under no boil advisories. Rayne Mayor Chuck Robichaux will release a video early next week explaining the project; the video will be available on the city's website and Facebook page.

The project is expected to last approximately three months before the clarifier is back in service, Judice said.

Judice thanked the citizens of Rayne for the understanding and patience during the upgrades.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel