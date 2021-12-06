Rayne Police warn of scam callers posing as electrical companies

The Rayne Police Department is warning about scam calls involving Entergy and other electrical companies.

Officials say they have received numerous inquiries about people calling residents or businesses claiming to represent Entergy or other electrical companies that are authorized by the City of Rayne.

Those calls, they say, are to collect a past due payment or to install a smart meter.

"This is a scam. Do not send any money," they say.

On their website, Entergy says that if customers suspect a scam they should contact Entergy by calling 1-800-ENTERGY to speak with a company customer service representative.

Entergy says one of the most common methods scammers use is calling customers directly and pretending to be an Entergy employee. They say they company never demands immediate payment from customers over the phone and you should not give your personal information to strangers.

If you believe you are a victim of this scam, notify the proper authorities, such as the local police or the state attorney general's office.

