Rayne Police investigating weekend shooting, no injuries reported

Police in Rayne are investigating a shooting over the weekend in which multiple people were fired at.

On Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 9:04 PM, Rayne Police was notified of multiple shots being fired on North Arenas and North Chevis Streets. Officers responded and there were no reported injuries.

Video of the incident has been secured and officers are working to identify and arrest multiple suspects that were involved.

The investigation is continuing at this time.

