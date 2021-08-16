One injured in Rayne shooting, suspect arrested

Rayne Police have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 700 block of Reynolds Avenue. Police say they located one victim with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

65-year-old Frederick Milson of Rayne was arrested shortly after the shooting, and is being booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for attempted second degree murder.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, police say.

