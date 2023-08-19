Rayne Police Department investigating two separate shootings

Watch Now
Rayne Police arrest nine in drug distribution investigation
Posted at 9:48 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 22:48:06-04

The Rayne Police Department is working two separate shootings Friday night.

Officers were notified just before 6:00pm of the first shooting located on the corner of 4th Street and West Bernard Street. One victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. A suspect is currently in custody.

A second shooting took place a little after 7:00pm, this time in the parking lot of the Family Dollar store located at 815 The Boulevard. First responders transported one victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Detective also have that shooting suspect in custody.

Both shootings are still under investigation.

