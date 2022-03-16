Watch
NewsAcadia Parish

Actions

Rayne man wanted on attempted first-degree murder charge

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: 3-15-22
Crime Stoppers 3-15-22
Posted at 10:49 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 11:49:02-04

Detectives with the Rayne Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find Tony Dwayne Washington, Jr.

Tony Washington is wanted for Attempted First Degree Murder. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Washington is described as a black male, 19 years of age. He is 5’ 10” in height, weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 201 Kahn St. in Rayne.

Here's his picture:

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tony Washington, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Washington.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.