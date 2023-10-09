Rayne man dies in pedestrian crash

A Rayne man died Sunday night after he was hit by an SUV while he was walking on the highway.

State Police say the accident happened at 9:30 p.m. Sunday on La. 95 south of Church Point in Acadia Parish. Tyler O. Roberts, 38, of Rayne, died from his injuries.

Troopers say he was walking in the northbound lane of the highway when he was hit by a northbound SUV.

Roberts was transported to a local hospital where he died a short time after arrival. The driver of the vehicle was restrained and not injured.

Impairment on the part of Roberts is unknown, but a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis. The driver of the SUV submitted a breath sample, indicating no alcohol present and the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash. This crash remains under investigation.

A majority of pedestrian fatalities, nearly 70 percent, occur at night. Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain heightened awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, not walking too close to roadways, and walking against the flow of traffic could prevent most pedestrian-related crashes.

Troop I has investigated 38 fatal crashes resulting in 43 deaths in 2023.