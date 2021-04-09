Rayne man arrested on molestation charge

A Rayne man has been arrested and accused of committing a lewd or lascivious act upon a child.
Rayne Police say Tyson Clavier was arrested on Wednesday April 7.
He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a charge of molestation of a juvenile.
The Department says Tyson has denied the allegation.
He is being held at the Acadia Parish Jail on a $75,000 bond.
