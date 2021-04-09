Watch
Rayne man arrested on molestation charge

Rayne Police Dept.
Tyson Clavier
Posted at 11:16 AM, Apr 09, 2021
A Rayne man has been arrested and accused of committing a lewd or lascivious act upon a child.

Rayne Police say Tyson Clavier was arrested on Wednesday April 7.

He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a charge of molestation of a juvenile.

The Department says Tyson has denied the allegation.

He is being held at the Acadia Parish Jail on a $75,000 bond.

