Rayne man arrested on molestation charge

A Rayne man has been arrested and accused of committing a lewd or lascivious act upon a child.

Rayne Police say Tyson Clavier was arrested on Wednesday April 7.

He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a charge of molestation of a juvenile.

The Department says Tyson has denied the allegation.

He is being held at the Acadia Parish Jail on a $75,000 bond.

