Rayne man arrested in connection with alleged "retaliation" shooting

A Rayne man has been booked with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a September shooting that injured two juveniles.

Darius Senegal, 21, was booked into the Acadia Parish jail this weekend by Crowley Police, records show.

He was wanted in connection with a September 11, 2022 shooting that happened at a business on Crandall Avenue in Crowley. Two juveniles were shot and transported to area hospitals where they were released after treatment.

Also wanted are Chasten Blake Carrier, 22, of Church Point and Deante Carrier, 24 of Rayne.

At the time, police said the likely motive for the shooting was retaliation for a January 2022 shooting in Crowley where Darius Senegal was the alleged victim.

Anyone with information on the suspects' locations can call 337-789-TIPS and be eligible for an award.