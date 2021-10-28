Rayne man arrested after hitting DOTD sub-contractors with vehicle

Rayne Police have arrested the man they say struck two DOTD sub-contractors who were working in the city on September 10, resulting in one's death.

The crash occurred on Hwy 90 east near Gina Street, where police say 43-year-old Rusty Hollier left the travel lane and struck a Ford F250 truck lawfully parked on the shoulder. His vehicle also struck two DOTD sub-contractors, who were replacing rumble strips on the road.

One of the contractors, identified as 62-year-old Mitchel Thompson, died on September 26 from injuries he sustained during the crash, police say. The second contractor was left with serious injuries.

According to police, toxicology results show Hollier was under the influence of Amphetamine, Methamphetamine, Alprazolam, Diazepam, Nordiazepam, Oxazepam, Temazepam, Fentanyl, and THC.

Police arrested Hollier on Thursday for vehicle homicide and first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.

