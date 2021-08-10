Rayne kids start school year with new supplies, fresh haircuts

Some children in Rayne will start the new school year off with all new supplies and uniforms and a fresh haircut.

A back to school bash was held this weekend by the A&O 21st Century Club at the Rayne Civic Center.

Every student who showed up got a chance to win door prizes.

Organizers also offered free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone over the age of 12.

"We've been having this for about 24 years. What our goal is is to give free school supplies. We have a lot of great giveaways - laptops, haircuts, gift cards for Walmart, uniforms," explained Brian Mouton, President of the A&O 21st Century Club. "Our purpose is to get the kids excited about the upcoming school year despite of some of the challenges they may be having with COVID-19 and the financial difficulties they may be having as well."

