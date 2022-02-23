Rayne couple arrested in attempted catalytic converter theft

Acadia Parish deputies have arrested a Rayne couple for attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

The incident occurred on February 14, 2022. Deputies were called to check out a suspicious situation, and found that someone had tried to steal a catalytic converter from a disabled vehicle. Their investigation led them to Christopher Lindsey, 48, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Deputies arrested him, and executed a search warrant at his home. They found a sawzall and multiple license plates, which deputies believe were being used in criminal activity. They also arrested a woman, Carol Shields of Rayne, who allegedly participated in the crime.

Shields was booked with misdemeanor theft and simple criminal damage to property.

Lindsey was booked with felony theft and simple criminal damage to property.