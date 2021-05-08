Rayne cooks up some fun during 'Stir the Pot' cookoff

Some Rayne residents got out their favorite cooking pot, seasoning, and trusted recipes for the 2021 'Stir the Pot' Cook-off held Saturday.

Participants were asked to cook up their best specialty dish for the judges, who started to taste the dishes around 4:30 p.m. Winners will be announced at 6 p.m.

The event was held at the Frog Festival Pavilion ahead of the festival itself, which is scheduled for this week, May 12-15.

2021 Frog Festival royalty was also crowned Saturday before the cook-off, including the Tadpole, Deb, and Jr. royalty, along with the 2021 Frog Festival Queen.

The cook-off is co-sponsored by the City of Rayne and the Rayne Chamber of Commerce.

