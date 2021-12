The Rayne Christmas parade has been moved from Tuesday to December 14.

The parade was scheduled to roll at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, but organizers say that rain is forecast so they're moving it to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14.

Organizers say it's not too late to enter the parade; there's no entry fee but you do have to register.

For more information, call Rayne City Hall at 337.334.3121.