Rayne Chamber of Commerce holds Easter basket raffle

The Rayne Chamber of Commerce will hold an Easter basket raffle for the first time.

This is an effort to raise money and provide Rayne High School and Notre Dame High School with two scholarships each.

23 local businesses designed Easter baskets depicting their business. Some are valued at over $200.

The Executive director Jennifer Autin says the raffle is affordable at a dollar a chance and helps a great cause. Drawings for the winners will be live on the Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page on April 1st.

"They're all so great that I can tell you 23 baskets I would want to win any one of them. And they're valued way over a dollar. So even if you just purchase a dollar a ticket you have the opportunity of winning some really nice things. And again it is an opportunity to benefit the community, the scholarships, the youth in our community as well," she said.

What can your $1 entry win you? I’m so glad you asked? Check out some of these amazing Easter baskets from our members! ❤️🐰 Posted by Rayne Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, March 18, 2021

