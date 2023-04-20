Rayne Catholic student makes a difference with recycling program

A third grade student is making a difference at Rayne Catholic.

Graham Prevost began a recycling program at the school last year, and set a goal of collecting one thousand pounds this year.

Graham, along with the other students smashing the goal and collecting nearly over four thousand pounds.

He was recognized by the Lieutenant Governor and certificates of recognition were awarded to the school.

Graham says he just wanted to help.

"Well it started when I saw a picture of a landfill on the beach. Then I saw a picture of a whale that was dying from plastic. That made me want to lessen the landfill and for me recycling was one of the ways to do that," Graham said.