During the months of July, August and September, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Litter Abatement Crew worked approximately 18 days each month picking up litter throughout Acadia Parish.

The crew picked up 794 bags of trash and 199 tires. They also removed seven discarded sacks of crawfish, a swimming pool, three couches, six mattresses and numerous other items that were thrown alongside parish roads.

This program is in partnership with the Acadia Parish Police Jury.