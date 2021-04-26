Pontoon Bridge near Estherwood closed following damage from vehicle

After receiving damage, the Pontoon Bridge near Estherwood is now closed to traffic.

According to Sheriff KP Gibson, the Pontoon Bridge on Hwy. 91 is now closed until further notice. He says that the closure is due to damage sustained from a large truck on Monday morning.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route. A timeframe for how long the bridge will be out of service was not given.

