Police respond to multiple terrorizing threats at Rayne schools

Rayne Police Department has responded to multiple terrorizing incidents at local schools in the last week.

On Monday, April 12, 2021, Armstrong Middle School received multiple emails threatening a bombing and mass shooting event. An investigation identified a 14-year-old girl Armstrong student as the sender of the emails. The student was charged with five counts of terrorizing, according to police.

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 10:55 AM, Rayne High School received a bomb threat by telephone. The school was cleared of students. The campus was searched using multiple dogs trained to find explosive devices. No devices were found and the school was released back to staff at 1:30 PM. This matter is under investigation and an arrest is probable.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel